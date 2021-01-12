Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.73 Million

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $242.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $210.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $998.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of BRKS opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

