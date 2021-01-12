WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

