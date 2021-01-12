VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Down 1.4%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.