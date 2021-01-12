Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Trading Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)’s stock price were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 2,842,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,531,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

