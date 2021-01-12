American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80. 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

