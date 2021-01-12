Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.31 and last traded at $147.81. 2,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.