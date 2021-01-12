Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 2,006,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.