Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 142,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,377. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.