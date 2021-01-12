iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 1,029.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $97.49. 28,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $99.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

