Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001573 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008214 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00490479 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

