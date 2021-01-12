Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.