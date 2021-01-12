Reef (REEF) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Reef has a market cap of $23.94 million and $4.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

