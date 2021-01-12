The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Trading Down 1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 47,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 12,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of The European Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

