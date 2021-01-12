Tendies (TEND) Price Tops $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Tendies has a market cap of $400,623.03 and $63.05 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,018 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

