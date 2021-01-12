Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $15.03 million and $1.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.