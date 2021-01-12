Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 1.4%

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.88 ($21.04) and last traded at €17.93 ($21.09). 56,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.18 ($21.39).

WAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Get Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.