Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to “Hold”

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,243 shares.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

