Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

LBRDK traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 876,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

