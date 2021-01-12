Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. 68,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

