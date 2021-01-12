Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 5.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 54,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 63,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$44.59 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

