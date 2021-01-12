ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.11. 230,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 198,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

