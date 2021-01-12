Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.00. 954,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 914,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

