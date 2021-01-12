Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC)’s share price was down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

About Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC)

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

