Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.69.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

