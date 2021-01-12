Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $0.92

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002613 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

