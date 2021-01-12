Vitae (VITAE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $971.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Vitae has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $89.63 million and approximately $971.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00013023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

