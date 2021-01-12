Insider Buying: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases 997,940 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. 1,686,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,243. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

