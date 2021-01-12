THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $211.09 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $211.09 million and $29.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003763 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

