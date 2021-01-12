Cryptonex Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.59 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00012609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $248.59 million and $1.12 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

