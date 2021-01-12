GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Trading Down 4%

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.12). Approximately 7,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,509.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83.

In related news, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

