ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. 4,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.