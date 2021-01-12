Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 630,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

About Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

