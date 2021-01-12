The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 901,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.