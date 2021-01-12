Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.06. 291,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,322. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $437.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

