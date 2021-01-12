Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20.

GWRE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.44. 387,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

