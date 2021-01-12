Axe Market Cap Tops $285,199.88 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $285,199.88 and approximately $173,712.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.