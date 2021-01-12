Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $20,412.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be purchased for approximately $222.48 or 0.00639512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00109895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061918 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.21 or 0.87893081 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 15,436 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

