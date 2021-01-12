Sparkle Loyalty Market Capitalization Reaches $136,099.02 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $136,099.02 and $1,104.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00109895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061918 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.21 or 0.87893081 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPRKLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.