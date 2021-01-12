Knekted (KNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Knekted has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $22,673.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,135,388 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.