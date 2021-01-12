Darcy Trufyn Sells 900 Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08.

Darcy Trufyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.21. 314,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.58. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.11.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

