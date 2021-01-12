The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Cap of $24.63 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $24.63 million and $7.61 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.