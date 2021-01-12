JustLiquidity Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $801,338.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $26.97 or 0.00077044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00109466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00256017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061528 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,867.11 or 0.88190881 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

