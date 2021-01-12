Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Amgen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,490. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.