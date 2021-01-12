Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,031. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.