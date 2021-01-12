Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $226.88. 1,085,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

