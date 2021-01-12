Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.05. 4,240,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

