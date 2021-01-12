Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,491 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

