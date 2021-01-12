Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,595,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $414.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

