Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,761 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

VIAC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,131,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

