Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,078,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,164. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $48.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

